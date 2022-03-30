The Ratings Game: P&G downgraded at JPMorgan as analysts offer a downbeat 2022 forecast for inflation and other pressures

JPMorgan downgraded Procter & Gamble, as part of a report on the beverage and personal care space that says inflation and supply chain pressures will persist
