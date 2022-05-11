Planet Fitness is raising its monthly Black Card membership fee, but analysts say the “value-oriented” chain could still benefit during a period of high inflation
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Treasury curve flattens as investors weigh impact of April’s CPI data on economic outlook - May 11, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Planet Fitness is raising the price of its Black Card membership but still offers a $10 option - May 11, 2022
- : The West should block its own exports to Russia instead of confiscating oligarchs’ yachts - May 11, 2022