Playtika Holding Corp. sweetened its all-cash offer for ‘Angry Birds’ publisher Rovio Entertainment Corp. by a little more than 6% Thursday
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Genius Group stock rallies more than 200% after it appoints former F.B.I. director to investigate alleged naked short selling - January 19, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Playtika sweetens offer to acquire Angry Birds publisher Rovio, now offers 60% premium - January 19, 2023
- : WWE’s Vince McMahon agrees to multimillion-dollar legal settlement with accuser: report - January 19, 2023