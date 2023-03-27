Roku shares nabbed an upgrade Monday, with an analyst at Susquehanna saying that certain trends for the streaming-media company may have bottomed in late 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Roku’s stock gets an upgrade as one analyst sees a bottom - March 27, 2023
- : First Citizens enters agreement to buy Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, says FDIC - March 27, 2023
- The Margin: Philadelphia tap water safe to drink — for now — after Delaware River chemical spill, officials say - March 27, 2023