A possible deal between Intel Corp. and Apple Inc. over smartphone modems pressures shares of Qualcomm Inc. and weighs on shares of Micron Technology Inc. as analysts debate whether Intel may sell off memory assets next.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Rumored Intel sale of smartphone modem business to Apple weighs on Qualcomm stock - July 23, 2019
- Bond Report: Treasury yields climb to one-week peak as U.S.-China trade talks set to resume - July 23, 2019
- Student-loan borrowers demand justice from Betsy DeVos — ‘I don’t feel like I should pay for an education I never received’ - July 23, 2019