Micron Technology Inc. shares rallied for their best day in more than a year Monday after a huge overhang on the memory-chip market relaxed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Front Office Sports: Who is the highest-paid men’s college basketball coach? - April 10, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Samsung production cuts send Micron’s stock to best day in more than a year: ‘This is a big deal.’ - April 10, 2023
- Bond Report: 3-month T-bill rate leads advance in yields ahead of Wednesday’s CPI data - April 10, 2023