European software giant SAP SE plans to lay off up to 3,000 workers as part of a restructuring program, the company announced Thursday
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Walmart is making smart moves with Sam’s Club expansion, wage increases, analyst says - January 26, 2023
- : BuzzFeed stock soars more than 90% after report it will use OpenAI to create content - January 26, 2023
- Key Words: James Dolan defends facial recognition policy against lawyers who are suing MSG: ‘Please don’t come’ - January 26, 2023