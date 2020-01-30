The Ratings Game: ServiceNow leads S&P 500 gainers as outlook inspires confidence in IT spending

ServiceNow Inc.’s shares surged Thursday after the cloud-based enterprise software company’s results and outlook breathed new confidence into an IT market some had feared was weakening, prompting most of the analysts covering the stock to hike target prices.
