Shopify Inc. shares suffered one of their worst days on record Thursday, after financial results failed to provide much clarity about the road ahead in 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Paramount+ to raise prices for its streaming plans later this year - February 16, 2023
- The Margin: What is FTD? Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, the most common form of dementia in people under 60 - February 16, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Cisco stock adds more than $10 billion in a day, but is supply or demand driving strong performance? - February 16, 2023