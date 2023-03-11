FDIC assumes control SVB Financial after $2.25 billion capital raise and sale of company fail to materialize and customers pull deposits.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Silicon Valley Bank becomes biggest bank since 2008 financial crisis to be taken over by FDIC - March 10, 2023
- : SoFi CEO Noto makes ‘opportunistic’ million-dollar stock purchase as SVB crisis fuels selloff - March 10, 2023
- : Elon Musk gave 12.5 million Tesla shares to charity last year: amended filing - March 10, 2023