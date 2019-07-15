Slack Technologies Inc. shares are rising in Monday trading after at least one analyst bought into the view that the company could kill off email within a few years.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to hold briefing to discuss cryptocurrency regulation at 2 p.m. ET - July 15, 2019
- Callon Petroleum’s takeover of Carrizo Oil & Gas reignites the energy M&A market - July 15, 2019
- The Ratings Game: Slack stock gains after analyst bets service could ‘replace or severely displace email’ in a few years - July 15, 2019