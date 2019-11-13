The Ratings Game: SmileDirectClub stock slides another 18% as investor sentiment remains at odds with bullish analyst notes

SmileDirectClub Inc. shares slid another 19% Wednesday, as investors appeared at odds with a continued stream of bullish analyst comment on the “teledentistry” company following its first earnings as a public company.
