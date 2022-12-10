It’s no secret that payments lions Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. track well on metrics of efficiency. But Square-parent Block Inc. measures up pretty well too.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Square-parent Block comes up ‘strong’ on this metric of efficiency — but Visa leads the way - December 10, 2022
- Project Syndicate: Further interest rate hikes to fight inflation would bring lots of pain but little gain - December 10, 2022
- The Margin: ATM at Art Basel Miami goes viral: Why would anyone keep $9.5 million in a bank account? - December 10, 2022