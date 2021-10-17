The Ratings Game: Tesla stock climbs to 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

Shares of Tesla Inc. extended their recent surge to an eight-month high on Friday, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle leader’s key China market have now been put to rest.
