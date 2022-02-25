The Ratings Game: Tesla stock extends $100+ bounce after Daiwa analyst says buy, for these reasons

Shares of Tesla Inc. gained Friday, to extend the previous session’s more-than $100 bounce, after Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan said it’s finally time to start buying again, as supply chain concerns and rising oil prices weigh on legacy auto makers.
