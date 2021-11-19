The Ratings Game: Tesla stock rises again after Wedbush boosts price target to match the Street high

Shares of Tesla Inc. headed toward a fourth-straight gain on Friday, after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives boosted his price target by 27% to match the highest on Wall Street, saying the “EV revolution” is playing out as expected.
