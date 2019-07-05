Tesla Inc. investors cheered the electric car maker’s delivery numbers, but Wall Street analysts weren’t as impressed, as some analysts expressed concern that today’s gain came at the expense of profitability and demand down the road.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Tesla’s deliveries beat boosts stock, but not the sentiment of Wall Street analysts - July 5, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Stock markets poised for a pull back from records as investors await Friday jobs report - July 5, 2019
- Project Syndicate: A growing population no longer has any economic benefit - July 5, 2019