Shares of Tesla Inc. rallied to a record on Monday, after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives boosted his base-case price target, and said he envisions a scenario in which the electric vehicle market leader’s stock reaches $1,000.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Tesla’s stock powered up to a record as Wedbush analyst raised bull-case target to $1,000 - November 24, 2020
- : Traveling to England for Christmas is back on. But it isn’t cheap - November 24, 2020
- Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 59.3 million, U.S. tops 12.4 million with cases rising in 45 states - November 24, 2020