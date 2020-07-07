The Ratings Game: Tesla’s stock soars to 4th-straight record as Wall Street’s biggest bear raises price target

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged higher to a fourth-straight record close Monday, after even the most bearish analyst on Wall Street analyst lifted his price target following the electric vehicle maker’s blowout deliveries results.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Solar company Sunrun to buy rival Vivint in $3.2 billion deal - July 6, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow surges 459 points, Nasdaq clinches fresh record close, despite concerns of economic toll of unfettered U.S. virus cases - July 6, 2020
- U.S. stock futures slip after Wall Street’s latest rally - July 6, 2020