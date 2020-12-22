The Ratings Game: This analyst says Tesla stock is a buy, and it has nothing to do with being in the S&P 500

Analyst Joe Osha at JMP Securities is now more bullish on Tesla Inc.’s stock than ever, and his reasons are about the electric vehicle maker’s potential over the next few years, and not about the stock’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index.
