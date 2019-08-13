The Ratings Game: This ‘clean energy’ company is being harmed by clean-energy initiatives, and the stock is down 40%

Bloom Energy Corp. stock on Tuesday traded at a third of its initial public offering after the clean-tech company talked down its prospects for next year on concerns that clean-energy initiatives in key states would end up hurting it.
