The Ratings Game: Twitter’s Trump ban could hurt user engagement but appeal to advertisers, analyst say

Twitter Inc. is leading social-media stocks lower Monday as investors digest a new reality for the services after Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform and Facebook Inc. said it would restrict him at least until the end of his term.
