U.S. travelers have booked fewer flights in the last few weeks, but it remains to be seen whether that is due to a calendar quirk or concerns about the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Backlog at Los Angeles port won’t ease until June, chief says - December 9, 2021
- The Ratings Game: U.S. airlines are in tough spot, but its ‘too early’ to tell omicron impact, Citi says - December 9, 2021
- Bank mergers extend their lead as the biggest year for M&A since 2007 - December 9, 2021