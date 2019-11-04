Under Armour stock tanks after a federal investigation into its accounting practices was revealed, sales in North America fell and the company cut its outlook.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Under Armour stock down 18% after federal accounting probe, North America sales decline - November 4, 2019
- Economic Report: Banks tightened standards on credit cards in third quarter, Fed survey finds - November 4, 2019
- Microsoft’s four-day work week test in Japan boosts productivity by 40% — other studies show it can also make you happier - November 4, 2019