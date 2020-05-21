The Ratings Game: Victoria’s Secret will close about 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada this year, stock soars

L Brands still plans to separate Bath & Body Works into a standalone company, and is closing Victoria’s Secret stores in preparation.
