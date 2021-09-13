The Ratings Game: Wall Street is OK with Wells Fargo’s $250 million ‘speed bump’ fine

Analysts at Height Capital and Raymond James mostly looked past a $250 million fine for Wells Fargo, and a cease-and-desist order from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency related to a 2018 ruling on mortgage practices.
