The Ratings Game: Weight Watchers stock plunge means Oprah’s stake has shrunk by $555 million in 8 months

Oprah Winfrey’s purse has gotten a lot thinner over the past eight months—about $560 million thinner—with J.P Morgan adding to her woes Tuesday by turning bearish on WW, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc.
