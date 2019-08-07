Weight Watchers shares soared after the company raised its guidance and was upgraded at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Weight Watchers upgraded at Bank of America as 2020 innovation sparks optimism - August 7, 2019
- U.S. 10-year Treasury auction tailed at a 1.7% yield, but still above prior six refunding auctions - August 7, 2019
- This teenager was making $4,000-a-month reposting memes on Instagram — until he got purged - August 7, 2019