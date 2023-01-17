Wendy’s board recently doubled the company’s quarterly dividend and approved a new $500 million share-repurchase authorization
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Help My Career: I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since - January 17, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Wendy’s new capital allocation strategy leaves room for upside, could reduce debt - January 17, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold settles lower after ending last week at 9-month high - January 17, 2023