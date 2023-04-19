Western Alliance calms jitters about a run on its accounts with a $2 billion increase in deposits in April; Wedbush upgrades regional banks to outperform.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Ally Financial stock falls after it sees ‘tightened underwriting’ impacting retail auto loans and misses its Q1 earnings mark - April 19, 2023
- Day traders usually flop. These researchers spotlight an exception to the rule. - April 19, 2023
- : Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumps as meme-like bounce continues - April 19, 2023