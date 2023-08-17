Cisco expects even more sluggish revenue growth in the year ahead than analysts were expecting, but its stock was still rising in Thursday’s action.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Loneliness is ‘one of the most serious, misunderstood problems facing America today’ - August 17, 2023
- Economic Report: Leading index for economy falls for 16th month in a row — but still no U.S. recession - August 17, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Why Cisco’s stock is rising in the face of a downbeat outlook - August 17, 2023