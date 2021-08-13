Another quarterly report, another plunge for shares of ContextLogic Inc., the parent of mobile e-commerce platform Wish, as they sank toward a record low on heavy volume on Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Biden says he stands with doctors, local leaders who want masks in schools - August 13, 2021
- The Ratings Game: Wish dives toward a record low as analyst downgrades after disappointing earnings report - August 13, 2021
- U.S. oil futures end lower, but eke out a slight gain for the week - August 13, 2021