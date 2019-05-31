The Ratings Game: Zuora stock plunges to worst drop on record, analyst says it looks like ‘dead money’

Zuora Inc. shares plummeted nearly 30% Friday after the subscription software company highlighted product-integration and sales-execution issues in conjunction with its first-quarter earnings report.
