More than four years after the companies officially established a “partnership,” Microsoft has disclosed next to nothing in its securities filings about its deal with OpenAI, and confirmed to MarketWatch that executives don’t believe it to be “material information.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Big Move: My wife and I are separating. I provided the down payment, and paid the mortgage on our home. Will I be allowed to keep it if we divorce? - December 9, 2023
- The Year Ahead: What the stock market’s biggest bull expects in 2024. Fundstrat’s Lee reveals highest S&P 500 forecast on Wall Street. - December 9, 2023
- : SmileDirectClub winds down operations — but customers are told to keep paying - December 8, 2023