From mid-March through October, the proportion of mental health-related emergency-department visits for kids aged 12 to 17 increased by about 31% compared to the same period in 2019.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : From student-loan forgiveness to targeting for-profit colleges, the Biden administration will aim to reverse many of Betsy DeVos’s education policies - November 13, 2020
- : The share of kids visiting the emergency department for mental-health concerns has increased during the pandemic - November 13, 2020
- CityWatch: New York City closes in on 3% COVID positivity rate—but how is that number calculated? - November 13, 2020