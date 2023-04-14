A surge in rates pushed the housing market into a recession last year, and banks saw a sharp drop in volume. Those losses are now showing up on earnings reports
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘We’ve seen this movie before,’ says Waterfall Asset co-founder on trouble in commercial real estate - April 14, 2023
- : The sharp rise in mortgage rates didn’t just hurt homebuyers — banks are now losing money on loans - April 14, 2023
- Why JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t want to hear about a credit crunch - April 14, 2023