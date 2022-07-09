: The sum also rises: Hemingway enthusiasts and other tourists in Spain encounter an inflation rate significantly higher than the U.S.’s

Among Spaniards the cherished tradition of a summer holiday has been thrown into question by rising prices.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : The sum also rises: Hemingway enthusiasts and other tourists in Spain encounter an inflation ratesignificantly higher than the U.S.’s - July 9, 2022
- : It’s time to buy the selloff in energy stocks, starting with these 4 names - July 9, 2022
- The Tell: One of Wall Street’s biggest bulls lowers S&P 500 target — still sees 25% upside by year-end - July 9, 2022