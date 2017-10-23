The Swiss Stock Market Advanced Despite Weak Performance By Nestl‚

The Swiss stock market ended the first trading session of the new week with a small increase. After struggling in early trade, the market crossed definitively into positive territory in the afternoon. A weak performance from index heavyweight Nestl‚ hampered the overall market.
