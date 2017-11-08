The Swiss Stock Market Climbed As Defensive Heavyweights Provide Support

The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday’s session with a modest increase. The market recovered in the afternoon, following a brief late morning dip into negative territory. Shares of Swiss Life were in focus and the defensive heavyweights provided support to the overall market.
