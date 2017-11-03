The Swiss Stock Market Climbed To A New High For The Year

The Swiss stock market closed higher Friday, extending its current winning streak to four straight sessions. After a weak start and cautious trade in the morning, the market climbed in the afternoon and reached a new high for the year. The strong performance of index heavyweights Nestl‚ and Novartis helped to drive the market higher.
