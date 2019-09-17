Technically speaking, the major U.S. benchmarks have weathered a September oil shock against a still comfortably bullish bigger-picture backdrop, writes Michael Ashbaugh.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Technical Indicator: Bull trend absorbs oil shock, S&P 500 maintains first support - September 17, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Juul’s sales halted in China without explanation, days after launch - September 17, 2019
- Market Snapshot: U.S. indexes bounce around as slump in energy shares caps stock-market gains - September 17, 2019