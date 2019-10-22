The Technical Indicator: Bull ‘trend’ intact, S&P 500 inches toward record territory

Technically speaking, the U.S. benchmarks’ bigger-picture backdrop remains bullish, and continues to strengthen, amid constructive October price action, writes Michael Ashbaugh.
