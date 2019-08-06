The Technical Indicator: Charting a damaging August downdraft, S&P 500 violates major support

Technically speaking, the August market downdraft has inflicted broadly-based damage, raising the flag to a bearish intermediate-term trend shift pending repairs, writes Michael Ashbaugh.
