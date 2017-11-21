The Technical Indicator: Charting a November breakout attempt, S&P 500 rattles cage on the 2,600 mark

Technically speaking, the S&P 500’s latest breakout attempt is underway, writes Michael Ashbaugh. The index has tagged a nominal record high, and continues to challenge resistance matching the 2,600 mark.
