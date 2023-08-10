One reason behind the need for caution is rising energy prices, which could begin to impact the headline inflation rate in data released next month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Mortgage rates rise for third week in a row as U.S. economy shows signs of strength - August 10, 2023
- : Virgin Galactic makes its first private spaceflight, taking 18-year-old to space - August 10, 2023
- The Tell: 3 reasons why investors should be cautious about July’s ‘very encouraging’ CPI reading - August 10, 2023