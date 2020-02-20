Lumber Liquidators still hasn’t recovered from that damning “60 Minutes” report back in March 2015, which knocked the stock off its $100-plus perch and ultimately all the way down into single digits, where it‘s been stuck for months now. One corner of the internet seems to believe a big rebound is on the way. So far, so good.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow drops more than 250 points as coronavirus uncertainty continues - February 20, 2020
- If Democrats win the presidency, expect to see this retirement regulation back on the table - February 20, 2020
- The Tell: A bunch of traders just bet big on this ‘massive turnaround play’ in hopes of scoring a short-term windfall - February 20, 2020