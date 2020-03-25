The Tell: A day of reckoning nears for the stock market if a coronavirus rescue deal isn’t sealed before a Thursday labor report, says BTIG analysts

The stakes are extremely high for a coronavirus fiscal stimulus bill to be passed soon by congress, according to BTIG analyst, Julian Emanuel and Michael Chu in a late Tuesday research report.
