Albert Edwards, global strategist at Société Générale, cautions that stock markets were becoming more “detached from reality,” which could “prove fatal,” in the end.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: A prominent Wall Street permabear says the stock market is ‘stoned on free money’ and it could ‘prove fatal’ - February 21, 2019
- Futures Movers: Oil prices under pressure as U.S. crude supplies show 5th straight weekly rise - February 21, 2019
- The Tell: These stocks are poised for a rally once the ‘long, dark winter’ finally passes - February 21, 2019