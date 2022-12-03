S&P Global Ratings economist Beth Ann Bovino, in a post-Thanksgiving weekend report on Monday, is forecasting a recession for the U.S. next year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: A Fed rate-hike cycle never hit stocks this hard before. Here’s what’s different this time. - December 3, 2022
- The Tell: A recession akin to 1969-1970 awaits U.S. next year, economist warns - December 3, 2022
- Rex Nutting: Bigger paychecks are good news for America’s working families. Why does it freak out the Fed? - December 3, 2022