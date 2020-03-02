The Tell: After ‘refreshing’ month, Tesla bear predicts ‘biggest single stock bubble in this whole bubble market’ will hit zero

While the bulls pick up the pieces of a nasty February for the market, the long-suffering band of Tesla haters finally have cause for celebration. Count Mark Spiegel of Stanphyl Capital among the latter.
